Biden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US Economy

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden sought to portray Republicans as a threat to voters’ health care and pensions, while insisting the country’s economic prospects are strong despite signals a recession may loom.

“I truly believe we made extraordinary progress by laying a new foundation for our economy, which becomes clear once global inflation begins to recede,” Biden said Tuesday at a meeting of the AFL-CIO, the biggest US labor confederation, in Philadelphia.

He added: “I’ve never been more optimistic about America than I am today. I really mean that.”

It was Biden’s latest attempt to reassure the public after consumer prices soared an annual 8.6% in May, driven in part by record-high gasoline prices that have topped $5 a gallon.

Worsening inflation will probably force Federal Reserve officials into considering a 0.75 percentage-point interest-rate hike on Wednesday, Bloomberg and other media reported Monday. The cost-of-living crisis has also tipped US equities into a bear market.

Read more: Bond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk Grows

The fastest inflation in four decades is overshadowing Biden’s narrative about a historically strong economic recovery -- in turn threatening to overturn Democrats’ congressional majority in November midterm elections.

Biden name checked Republican senators Ted Cruz of Texas, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Rick Scott of Florida, accusing them of wanting to gut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

“America still has a choice to make. A choice between a government by the few for the few, or government for all of us,” Biden said.

In addition to tapping the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve and working with European partners on plans to get Ukrainian grain to market, Biden cited proposals aimed at bringing down the cost of child care and prescription drugs and said the wealthiest Americans must “pay their fair share” in taxes.

“I have a plan to bring down the cost of gas and food,” he said. “It’s going to take time.”

To expedite the export of Ukrainian grain, Biden said the US was working to build temporary silos in Poland and other places along the Ukrainian border.

“We’re going to work on a plan to get it out through other countries by rail,” he said.

European nations and allies are hurriedly working on plans to get grain through so-called solidarity lanes to harbors in Gdansk, Poland, and Constanta, Romania, as well as exploring the possibility of rail transport links to ports further afield in the Netherlands, Germany and the Adriatic, according to a person familiar with the matter.

But those plans are fraught with logistical and transport difficulties, including the need to find storage facilities in the European Union -- and even if they move forward it would be all but impossible to fully replace the capacity of exports from ports in the Black Sea, the person said.

Read more: Powell Facing Choice Between Elevated US Inflation and Recession

Biden has sought to shift responsibility for taming inflation to the Fed -- while emphasizing that he respects the central bank’s independence -- and used a rare meeting two weeks ago with Fed Chair Jerome Powell to drive home that message.

The president has placed a renewed focus on promoting his ties with labor ahead of the November midterm elections. He’s invited union organizers to the White House, and spoke last month to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers International convention in Chicago and in April to the North America’s Building Trades Unions.

The initiative has included endorsing unionization efforts at Amazon Inc. and Starbucks Corp., along with staff on Capitol Hill. Last week in Los Angeles, Biden touted efforts of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union to combat delays at the nation’s ports that are contributing to supply-chain issues.

The Biden administration is running the risk of irking unions, however, as it mulls lifting some of the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by former President Donald Trump. Tariff reductions could at the margin help bring down runaway inflation.

Labor unions have opposed any such move, saying the tariffs help protect US factory jobs.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday that discussions were ongoing on how to “align” Trump’s “haphazard tariffs and our priorities to safeguard the interest of our workers in critical industries.”

Read more: Yellen Says Biden Team Is Looking to ‘Reconfigure’ China Tariffs

The tariff issue is “a live conversation” with the president and his aides, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told Bloomberg Television last week.

“He’s having conversations with with the team,” Deese said.

Biden’s visit to Pennsylvania comes ahead of the state’s competitive U.S. Senate race in November, where Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, a Democrat, is facing off against Republican television host Mehmet Oz.

“If you’re in a foxhole, you want John with you,” Biden said Tuesday of Fetterman, who attended the event.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.