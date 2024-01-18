(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is facing pressure from nearly 70 advocacy groups to broaden the scope of an alternative debt-relief plan the administration is set to release, changes the groups say are necessary to help blocs crucial to his reelection campaign including young people and people of color.

Major organizations, including the NAACP, AFL-CIO and the American Federation of Teachers, signed a letter obtained by Bloomberg News urging the Education Department to hold another meeting in its rule-making process, which ended last month, that would allow stakeholders to address their concerns about the department’s draft proposal.

It’s the latest effort by civil-rights groups, labor unions and progressives to increase pressure on the White House to expand a replacement offering relief to student-loan borrowers after the US Supreme Court struck down Biden’s initial plan to forgive billions of dollars in debt.

The push has high stakes for the president’s reelection campaign, with polls showing his support weakening with Black, Hispanic and young voters.

The coalition expresses frustration that the department did not include targeted relief for borrowers who have experienced hardship in its draft proposal. The term “hardship” specifically is drawn from the Higher Education Act, a law that gives the Education secretary broad authorities to waive federal student loans.

“Failing to finalize a proposal to provide relief for borrowers experiencing hardship would result in millions of borrowers— including most recent graduates, many low-income borrowers, borrowers of color, and borrowers with disabilities— being left out of the necessary debt relief,” the groups write in the letter, addressed to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. “This cannot be an option.”

Education Department spokesperson Shin Inouye said they had received the letter and would review it.

“The Department’s priority is to support students and borrowers,” Inouye said in a statement, adding that the department is “moving as quickly as possible to provide student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible, including through the regulatory process.”

As of now, the proposal is expected to offer student-loan cancellation to specific individuals, such as borrowers with balances exceeding their original principal debt, those misled by unaccredited or for-profit schools and people not yet enrolled in qualified programs.

Before its last rule-making meeting, the Education Department said it would “consider relief options for borrowers experiencing financial hardship that the current loan system does not address,” but acknowledged it would not be “defining hardship” in the text of its proposed rule.

The National Action Network, led by Al Sharpton, as well as UnidosUS, the National Urban League, the Center for American Progress, National Consumer Law Center and Public Citizen are among the organizations that signed the letter. The Student Borrower Protection Center and Young Invincibles, a youth advocacy group, organized the memo.

The new initiative is slated to be much narrower than Biden’s initial plan that would have forgiven as much as $20,000 in student loans for an estimated 40 million Americans.

The White House has cancelled almost $132 billion in student debt for 3.6 million borrowers, according to the Education Department, mostly through revisions to existing programs. Those steps have mostly helped middle-aged borrowers, since most federal programs require payment for at least a decade before eligibility for cancellation.

That’s left younger voters skeptical that Biden is following through. A December Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll found 43%, a plurality, of Gen Z voters — those born in 1997 or later — say Biden is not doing enough to address loan-payment burdens. A majority of that group, 57%, though approve of the relief the administration has already provided.

Cardona previously told Bloomberg News he expects legal challenges once the department releases its proposed rule later this year.

