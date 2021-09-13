2h ago
Biden’s Nuclear Envoy Tells North Korea Door Is Open for Talks
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s envoy for North Korea said the door remains open for talks, after Pyongyang claimed it tested new long-range cruise missiles that bolster its nuclear strike capabilities against Japan and South Korea.
“We hope the DPRK will respond positively to our multiple offers to meet without preconditions,” Sung Kim, the State Department’s special representative for North Korea, said in Tokyo on Tuesday ahead of discussions with his counterparts from Japan and South Korea. Kim was referring to North Korea by its formal name.
Kim also reiterated the the long-stated U.S. position that Washington has no hostile intentions toward Pyongyang.
