(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden’s move to exchange a notorious arms dealer for WNBA Star Brittney Griner, without a deal for former US Marine Paul Whelan, was celebrated by much of his party while opening the president to criticism the deal was lopsided and risks detentions of more Americans abroad.

Biden announced the deal Thursday, saying Griner was on a flight home after the US swapped Viktor Bout, the so-called “merchant of death,” whom Russia has been working for years to free.

The Kremlin quickly characterized the swap as an example of Russian President Vladimir Putin one-upping Biden, with human rights ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova calling Bout’s return “a true Christmas present.” Putin could also point to Griner’s release as a humanitarian gesture even as his military assault on Ukraine continues.

Kevin McCarthy, who is in line to become Speaker of the House next month, said that trading Bout without getting Whelan is an “unconscionable” move and a “a gift to Vladimir Putin.”

The swap may not be such a clear-cut win for Putin, according to Thomas Warrick, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. He said the irony is “they don’t really want Viktor Bout back.”

Moscow could place Bout in internal exile and try “to keep him on ice so that he doesn’t become a further embarrassment to the Putin government for trying to get back into the arms sales business,” Warrick said.

Regardless of Bout or Griner’s relative importance, the optics were clear for Biden. He brought home a high-profile detainee, one whose imprisonment was widely seen as bogus. Griner’s case was closely watched by civil rights leaders and other key constituencies. Many Democrats lauded the deal, as did Rev. Al Sharpton and the NAACP.

Bob Menendez, the Democratic Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Biden’s swap lends validation to what the US had called a political detention of Griner, warning that an uneven deal could spur incentives for other regimes to snag Americans as bargaining chips.

“This should be a moment of deep reflection for the United States government to recognize we have a serious problem with hostage-taking of Americans,” Menendez said. “We cannot ignore that releasing Bout back into the world is a deeply disturbing decision.”

Republicans raised similar concerns. Michael McCaul, the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s top GOP member, said trading Bout for Griner “will only embolden Vladimir Putin to continue his evil practice of taking innocent Americans hostage for use as political pawns.”

The White House says it has expanded US efforts to discourage hostile foreign governments from arresting and detaining Americans on dubious charges. Biden has signed an executive order “that allows the U.S. government to impose serious costs and consequences such as sanctions and visa bans on governments and non-state actors who are involved in hostage-takings and wrongful detentions,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

“The State Department also just introduced a new risk indicator to their travel advisories to inform U.S. citizens about the risk of wrongful detention by a foreign government in six countries that have regularly engaged in this practice,” she said. Those countries are Myanmar, China, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela.

The administration toiled for months to secure Griner’s release, eventually going so far as to say publicly they had made an offer for the return of the basketball star and Whelan, who is serving a 16-year sentence in Russia on spying charges that he denies. Such negotiations are typically held in private.

It wasn’t clear exactly how the deal came together and whether the US and Russia are still negotiating over Whelan or other prisoners. Bout and Griner were traded in Abu Dhabi. One UAE official, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations, said the UAE helped kickstart mediation after Emirati leader Mohammed bin Zayed visited Putin in St. Petersburg in October.

The swap announced Thursday leaves uncertain Whelan’s fate, but administration officials defended it and said their choice was to swap Bout for Griner, or make no deal at all.

“This was not a choice of which American to bring home. The choice was one, or none,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday. He said Whelan’s case is distinct. “Russia has continued to see Paul’s case through the lens of false espionage charges, and they are treating him differently.”

That language suggests that “the Russians have somebody in mind that they want back” and will seek a quid pro quo for Whelan’s release, said Warrick, who served at the State Department and Department of Homeland Security.

While officials wouldn’t say whether negotiations for Whelan are still underway, there are possibilities for future exchanges. People with knowledge of the matter said earlier that the Kremlin would be willing to include Vladislav Klyushin, a Kremlin insider with information relating to the hacking of Democratic Party servers during the 2016 presidential election, in a trade for Whelan. There’s also Vadim Krasikov, a former official with links to the domestic spy agency convicted of murder in 2021 in Germany.

Two Russian nationals — Yury Orekhov and Artem Uss — are also under arrest over allegations that they helped evade sanctions to smuggle US military technology, some of which was used in Ukraine, and Venezuelan oil. Orekhov was arrested in Germany and Uss in Italy.

Griner had pleaded guilty earlier this year on drug charges, saying she had mistakenly packed hash oil vape cartridges in her luggage when traveling to Russia, where she played during the off-season.

“I think these decisions are necessary to bring Americans home under certain circumstances,” Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat, said. He defended swapping a basketball star for an arms dealer.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Russia’s detention methods left the US with few options.

“Sadly, Russia and other countries have already been willing to wrongfully detain US citizens,” Jean-Pierre said. “So we have been focused on how we can bring them home and we make no apologies for that.”

--With assistance from Laura Litvan.

