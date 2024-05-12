21m ago
Biden’s Re-Election Chances Damped by Inflation Fears, Poll Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden’s prospects for re-election in November are being depressed by persistent voter concerns over inflation, according to a new poll for the Financial Times.
High prices are one of the biggest financial challenges for 80% of voters, according to the latest FT-Michigan Ross poll released Sunday. Voters are growing less supportive, with 58% disapproving of his handling of the economy compared with 55% the prior month.
The poll results suggest voters blame Biden for higher prices for gasoline and food, without giving him credit for a booming economy and strong jobs market, the newspaper said.
Read More: Biden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism
The poll reflecting the opinions of 1,003 registered US voters was conducted online by Global Strategy Group and North Star Opinion Research between May 2 and May 6 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:26
Population boom hits living standards in Canada's oil province
-
6:43
Copper's costly climb: How supply shortages are shaping the market
-
6:34
Private equity, business groups rip Canada's capital-gains tax hike
-
London Drugs president says sorry for cyber breach, no evidence customer data taken
-
6:49
Are you struggling to pay your mortgage? We want to hear from you
-
6:24
MEG Energy says Trans Mountain expansion will boost Canadian oil prices 'for years'