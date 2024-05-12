(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden’s prospects for re-election in November are being depressed by persistent voter concerns over inflation, according to a new poll for the Financial Times.

High prices are one of the biggest financial challenges for 80% of voters, according to the latest FT-Michigan Ross poll released Sunday. Voters are growing less supportive, with 58% disapproving of his handling of the economy compared with 55% the prior month.

The poll results suggest voters blame Biden for higher prices for gasoline and food, without giving him credit for a booming economy and strong jobs market, the newspaper said.

The poll reflecting the opinions of 1,003 registered US voters was conducted online by Global Strategy Group and North Star Opinion Research between May 2 and May 6 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

