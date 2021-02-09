1h ago
Biden’s Run-It-Hot, China’s Distortion, Tear Down Wall: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Joe Biden’s administration has dedicated its first weeks in office to spending more money on pandemic relief -- and shrugged off warnings the economy may overheat as a result. Biden has though backed a proposal for quicker phase-outs of $1,400 stimulus checks
- Millions of Chinese factory workers staying put during Lunar New Year will distort what is traditionally an annual catalyst for spending
- Tear Down That Wall: The cost of getting immigration wrong is $500 billion, writes Felipe Hernandez
- A WHO investigation in China found the coronavirus likely jumped to humans through an animal host or frozen wildlife products, finding that it’s “extremely unlikely” it came from a laboratory leak
- South Korea’s jobless rate climbed to the highest since 1999
- India has vowed to spend almost half-a-trillion dollars to bring the economy back onto a growth path
- China’s credit surged with a seasonal boost in borrowing early in the year and a strong recovery in the economy resulting in record loans
- New Zealand is urgently seeking clarification after Beijing suspended imports from two of its seafood factories
- Bouts of higher inflation won’t be surprising and are likely be transitory, said Dallas Fed chief Robert Kaplan
- The U.K. government said its relations with the EU have been “problematic” since Brexit
- Here’s a wrap of the global economy from Bloomberg Economics
- Central bankers found some breathing space in Latin America’s two biggest economies, as Brazil’s slower inflation created room to hold
- The IMF risks having to renegotiate its second multi-billion dollar loan in Latin America following Ecuador’s presidential election
- Poland’s central bank may help commercial lenders convert roughly $30 billion in Swiss franc loans into zloty
- Tesla Inc.’s $1.5 billion Bitcoin purchase this week sent the cryptocurrency soaring to a record, with many of its most vocal adherents feeling validated in their “to the moon” predictions
