(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s state of the union address drew a total of 32.3 million viewers on the major broadcast and cable news networks Tuesday night.

Fox News led with an audience of 6.9 million, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers released by that network. ABC came in second with 5.9 million viewers. CNN and MSNBC had 4.5 million and and just under 4 million watching, respectively.

While bigger than last year’s 26.9 million viewers, the audience was down from previous highs, including the nearly 70 million who watched Bill Clinton’s address in 1993, according to Statista.com. Regularly-scheduled TV has struggled to compete with on-demand viewing on services such as Netflix in recent years.

