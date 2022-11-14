(Bloomberg) -- The US government cannot discharge any student loans as part of President Joe Biden’s massive debt forgiveness plan after a federal appeals court blocked the program indefinitely.

Monday’s ruling bars the distribution of as much as $20,000 apiece in debt relief to millions of eligible borrowers nationwide while the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis considers a request from six Republican-led states to revive their legal challenge to the plan. A district court judge dismissed the states’ lawsuit on Oct. 20.

The preliminary injunction extends an earlier emergency order issued by the appeals court that paused the program while the judges decided whether a stronger injunction was needed.

In defending the program as lawful, the Biden administration argued in court filings that if it must be put on hold, the debt relief should be paused only for borrowers in the six states behind the lawsuit. The court declined to do so, extending its order to borrowers across the country.

A three-judge panel of the appeals court wrote in Monday’s order that limiting the injunction to the named states would “be impractical and would fail to provide complete relief.”

The Biden administration had received more than 22 million applications as of Oct. 21 in the program’s first month. Under the plan, as much as $20,000 would be forgiven for qualified borrowers making less than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 for households.

The case is Nebraska v. Biden, 22-3179, 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

