(Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up here

Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

President Joe Biden’s is mustering early Congress support for his tax-spend vision Biden’s proposal to roughly double the capital-gains tax for the rich has put financial advisers in the unusual position of acting as part therapist and part fortune teller

Affluent Americans are rushing to retire as the pandemic has pushed up asset values and created a new ‘life-is-short’ mindset

With the snap-back U.S. recovery in the books and stocks perched at the highest valuations in two decades, the hunt is on for indicators to fine-tune the bull case -- or uncover an early warning signal to get out before being blindsided by a crash

Colombia is forecast to hold interest rates at a record low as the nation’s bonds and currency are roiled by lawmakers’ attempts to torpedo the government’s plan to raise taxes.

The euro area tipped into a double-dip recession in the first quarter, highlighting the cost of slow coronavirus vaccinations that have left the economy lagging far behind the U.S

Young workers are drifting away from London as jobs dry up, according to data on people searching for spare rooms

A gauge of China’s manufacturing industry slipped in April and the services sector also weakened, suggesting the economy is still recovering but at a slower pace

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.