(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden announced Thursday that Brian Deese — his top economic aide, who has helped steer the White House’s top regulatory and legislative efforts — would step down as director of the National Economic Council.

“Brian has a unique ability to translate complex policy challenges into concrete actions that improve the lives of American people,” Biden said in a statement. “He has helped steer my economic vision into reality, and managed the transition of our historic economic recovery to steady and stable growth.”

Deese is expected to leave the administration in mid-February, according to a White House official who requested anonymity to comment on personnel matters.

Deese, who managed key economic and budget priorities during the Obama administration, was given a sweeping portfolio in Biden’s White House. He helped shepherd Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package, a climate and prescription drug package, and bipartisan measures to fund infrastructure projects and attract semiconductor manufacturing to the United States. He also led regulatory efforts to improve competition in consolidated industries, which the White House blamed for rising inflation.

The announcement comes one day after Biden hosted a transition event to introduce Jeff Zients, the former head of his coronavirus response effort, to replace longtime aide Ron Klain as chief of staff. Biden did not announce a replacement for Deese in his statement, though he has been considering candidates — including Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard — for the post.

Biden’s economic team is expected to see other changes as well, with Cecilia Rouse, the chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, slated to return to her teaching duties at Princeton University. Jared Bernstein, who served as Biden’s economic adviser when he was vice president, is a leading contender for that job, Politico reported Wednesday.

