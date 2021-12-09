(Bloomberg) -- The head of President Joe Biden’s security detail is retiring and taking a job with a New York investment firm, according to people familiar with the matter.

David Cho has been with the United States Secret Service for more than 25 years and is the first Korean American to become special agent in charge of the service’s Presidential Protective Division.

The people familiar with his departure asked not to be identified discussing the president’s security arrangements.

Cho declined to comment. It isn’t clear which firm hired him or what his new job entails. Spokespeople for the White House and the service also declined to comment.

One of the people said that Cho’s deputy, Darryl Volpicelli, will likely replace Cho as special agent in charge of Biden’s protective detail, though another person said the decision hasn’t yet been made.

The Secret Service is part of the Department of Homeland Security, and in 2019 Cho received the department’s Exceptional Service Gold Medal for his role in negotiations with North Korean leaders for then-President Donald Trump’s brief visit to that country.

