Biden’s Trade Policy, Stimulus Debate, Negative Rates: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day and week:
- President Joe Biden’s administration is setting up its trade policy to prioritize enforcement of existing commitments by the U.S.’s partners over negotiating more deals to open new export markets
- Biden and Democratic congressional leaders must decide whether to break the administration’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief proposal into pieces after a scaled-down Republican plan emerged
- Even within the White House, there’s debate about how to meet his promise to issue Americans another $1,400 each in stimulus checks
- Biden on Sunday withdrew all the spending cuts proposed by former President Donald Trump during his final days in office. The cuts touched virtually every cabinet-level agency as well as federal programs such as the National Endowments of the Arts and Humanities
- Find the latest high-frequency data for the U.S. economy here
- The Bank of England is preparing to take a significant step into the debate on whether negative interest rates should be used to stimulate the coronavirus-stricken U.K. economy
- Factory activity across much of Asia continued to hold up in January even as China’s output showed signs of moderating
- In Europe, Italian manufacturing is picking up at the fastest pace in nearly three years, a bright spot in an economy that probably shrank close to 10% during the 2020 pandemic
- Finally, here’s what to be on the lookout for in the global economy this week
