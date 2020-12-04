(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden said he expects to have a quieter-than-normal inauguration without crowds filling the National Mall and a series of evening celebrations because of the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Biden said he will follow the advice of health experts who are asking people to stay away from crowds and indoor gatherings. The president-elect said the festivities may look more like the Democratic National Convention in August, which was almost entirely virtual. He said such a move could “engage many more people” than a traditional inauguration.

“It is highly unlikely there will be millions of people on the Mall,” Biden told reporters in Wilmington, describing the mass gathering of supporters who normally come to Washington to watch a new president take office.

“The key is to keep people safe,” he added.

As the coronavirus raged over the summer, the Democratic National Committee ultimately shifted from plans to hold an in-person convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to holding an all-virtual event.

Biden has made a point of abiding by the guidelines set by health officials to show he is taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously. While President Donald Trump has mostly eschewed masks, Biden has made a point of wearing one any time he’s in public.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.