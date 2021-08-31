(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden defended his handling of the U.S. exit from Afghanistan, praising as historic a weeks-long evacuation of more than 100,000 people and rejecting criticism that the withdrawal was mishandled.

“Last night in Kabul, the United States ended 20 years of war in Afghanistan,” Biden said Tuesday afternoon from the State Dining Room at the White House after the evacuation concluded.

Republicans have said Biden should have extended an Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw until every American was removed from the country. About 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan, according to the State Department, and the president said his decision was not “arbitrary.”

The deadline “was designed to save American lives,” he said. The U.S. would have risked casualties in renewed combat with the Taliban had its forces remained, he said.

“I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not extending a forever exit,” he said. “It was time to end this war,” he added later, pounding his fist on his lectern.

He described the U.S. airlift from Kabul’s airport over the last month as unprecedented. More than 117,000 people were removed, including about 6,000 Americans.

“No nation, no nation has ever done anything like it in all the history,” he said.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.