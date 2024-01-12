Biden Says Austin Erred But Still Has Faith in Pentagon Chief

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he retained confidence in Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following a flap where the Pentagon chief failed for days to inform the White House he had been hospitalized.

“I do,” Biden said Friday when asked whether he has faith in Austin.

Biden, however, said it was a lapse in judgment to not inform him sooner of his condition in his first public comments on the controversy.

The handling of Austin’s hospitalization has drawn bipartisan criticism on Capitol Hill, with lawmakers saying the Defense secretary’s whereabouts were particularly significant because of the ongoing wars between Russia and Ukraine and the Israelis and Hamas.

Austin, who is recovering from a severe urinary tract infection following surgery for prostate cancer, checked into Walter Reed Medical Center just hours after a virtual meeting with Biden concerning repeated attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

The Pentagon pledged to examine the matter and determine if violations of policy occurred, and both the Defense Department and White House said they will reevaluate requirements for Cabinet officials and senior aides reporting situations in which they may be unable to perform their duties.

The Pentagon said that Austin is recovering well and was able to participate in the discussion ahead of US and UK airstrikes against the Houthis on Thursday.

