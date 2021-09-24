(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden called scenes of Border Patrol agents menacing Haitian migrants at the Texas border “horrible” and vowed those responsible “will pay” amid growing criticism from his own party.

“To see people treated like they did, horses nearly running them over and people being strapped -- it’s outrageous,” Biden told reporters Friday following remarks on coronavirus booster shots at the White House. “I promise you, those people will pay. They will be -- there’s an investigation under way now, and there will be consequences.”

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility began an inquiry into the episode in Del Rio, Texas, on Monday to determine possible disciplinary action. A video showed asylum-seeking migrants shielding their heads as agents on horseback appeared to brandish their reins like whips.

In the video, one agent rode up to a group of migrants, some carrying children, and insulted them and Haiti. A woman and child rushed to get out of his way. Other migrants fell into the river as the horsemen advanced.

Biden said the scene was “simply not who we are.”

“There will be consequences,” Biden said. “It’s an embarrassment -- it’s beyond an embarrassment, it’s dangerous, it’s wrong, it sends the wrong message around the world, it sends the wrong message at home.”

Democratic lawmakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have criticized the administration’s handling of thousands of Haitian migrants massed near the Texas town of Del Rio.

