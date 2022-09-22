(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden criticized GOP efforts, including legislation from Senator Lindsey Graham, to restrict abortion nationwide, calling the push extreme and claiming the Catholic Church was less strict on the issue than congressional Republicans.

“You have Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and others talking about how they’re gonna you know, make sure that Roe is forever gone and Dobbs becomes a national law,” Biden said at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in New York on Thursday.

“Talk about, what, no exceptions. Rape, incest, no exceptions,” he continued. “Now, I’m gonna deal with my generic point. I happen to be a practicing Roman Catholic, my church doesn’t even make that argument.”

It is unclear what Biden meant. Some Republicans do not support exceptions to an abortion ban, but Graham’s own bill to propose a nationwide ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy includes limited exceptions for rape, incest or to save the life of the mother.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has also hailed the Supreme Court’s decision in June overturning Roe v. Wade’s guaranteed right to an abortion nationwide, calling it a “historic day” for the country.

“For nearly fifty years, America has enforced an unjust law that has permitted some to decide whether others can live or die; this policy has resulted in the deaths of tens of millions of preborn children, generations that were denied the right to even be born,” the group said in a statement on June 24.

But Biden’s comments highlighted how Democrats have seized on the court ruling and GOP efforts to expand restrictions on abortion to make it a central issue in November’s midterm elections. Biden, a devout Catholic, has been reluctant to discuss abortion in the past and rarely invokes his faith when discussing the issue.

Since the high court ruling, several Republican-controlled states have enacted restrictions or bans on abortion. Those moves have also triggered a backlash, including in Republican Kansas where voters defeated an abortion ballot measure earlier this year.

Graham’s bill is unlikely to advance in the Democratically-controlled Senate this year. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has called the legislation “wildy out of step with what Americans believe.”

Thursday’s event, at the home of former Renaissance Technologies chief scientist Henry Laufer, and his wife, Marsha, was Biden’s second high-profile fundraiser this week, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

With roughly 35 attendees, the event was expected to raise around $1.8 million for the DNC and the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, a joint fund-raising committee, according to a DNC official.

Biden has stepped up his efforts to publicly tout a string of legislative and policy victories with less than two months to go before the November midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. In his recent speeches he has ramped up attacks on former President Donald Trump and on congressional Republicans, accusing them of pushing an extreme agenda at odds with most Americans, including on abortion.

Biden warned donors Thursday that the midterms would be a close election.

“This election is going to be tight. Very tight. We lose the House and Senate that changes the trajectory of much of what we’re able to do,” he said.

Biden has said he intends to run for re-election but will make that decision after the midterms. At the fundraiser, Biden hinted at his future plans, when discussing his desire to ban assault weapons.

“As long as I’m the president before I leave, whether it’s in four years or eight years, we’re gonna have the assault weapons ban again,” he said.

