Biden Says Cuomo Should Resign After Report on Harassment Claims

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign after a report by the state’s attorney general found that the governor sexually harassed multiple women.

Asked whether Biden stands by remarks earlier this year in which he said Cuomo, a close ally, should step down if allegations of sexual harassment were confirmed by the attorney general, Biden said: “Yes.”

“I think he should resign,” Biden added.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.