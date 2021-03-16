Biden Says Cuomo Would Have to Resign If Allegations Confirmed

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Tuesday that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign if an investigation confirms the sexual harassment allegations against him.

In his most extensive comments about accusations made by several women against his longtime Democratic ally, Biden reiterated his support for seeing the inquiry carried out but said that its findings could force the three-term governor from office.

Asked in a Tuesday interview with ABC News if Cuomo would have to step down if the investigation’s corroborates the claims against him, Biden responded: “Yes.”

He added that he expects Cuomo will “probably end up being prosecuted, too.” At another point in the conversation, Biden repeated the expectation, saying “there could be a criminal prosecution that is attached to it.”

Biden told reporters on Sunday that he was waiting for the probe to be carried out. ”I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us,” he said in response to a question about whether the New York governor should resign.

He said in the Tuesday interview that “a woman should be presumed telling the truth and should not be scapegoated and become victimized by her coming forward.”

He added that “the presumption” is that allegations should be taken seriously and investigated “and that’s what’s underway now.”

Asked if Cuomo can continue to serve effectively even as New York elected officials including both of the state’s U.S. senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, have said he should step down, Biden responded: “Well, that’s a judgment for them to make.”

Seven women have accused the governor of sexual misconduct and inappropriate workplace behavior. Cuomo, however, has repeatedly refused to step down and denied the allegations.

State Attorney General Letitia James has appointed an outside attorney to investigate the claims made against Cuomo. State Assembly members last week initiated an impeachment investigation into the misconduct claims that could lead to his removal.

