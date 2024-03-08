(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden declined to commit to debates with former President Donald Trump, saying his participation would hinge on the actions of his presumptive Republican opponent.

“It depends on his behavior,” Biden told a reporter Friday who asked whether he planned to debate Trump.

After a series of Super Tuesday victories all but assured the men will face each other in a rematch of the 2020 election, Trump posted to his social media platform that he would debate Biden “anytime, anywhere, anyplace.”

“It is important, for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People,” Trump wrote.

The former president said he’d be willing to participate in debates hosted by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, which has overseen the contests for the last three decades. The Republican National Committee announced last year its party’s nominee would not participate in debates hosted by the commission, accusing the organization of bias.

Trump withdrew from a second debate with Biden in 2020 after testing positive for Covid-19. He refused a subsequent offer for a virtual debate. The named host of that debate, former C-SPAN anchor Steve Scully, interned for Biden when he was a college student.

After Trump issued his challenge earlier this week, Biden campaign spokesman Michael Tyler declined to say if Biden planned to participate.

“I know Donald Trump’s thirsty for attention and struggling to expand his appeal beyond the MAGA base — and that’s a conversation we’ll have at the appropriate time in this cycle,” Tyler said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.