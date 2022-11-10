(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden conceded that Democrats face long odds to keep control of the House of Representatives as counting continues in a series of races across the country.

Biden, speaking to reporters Thursday evening as he left the White House for a series of overseas summits, said it’s not impossible for Democrats to prevail in the House contest but unlikely.

“It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he said, using a poker term for an unlikely outcome.

Biden spoke with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday, after holding a White House news conference as the results continued to trickle in. “I said: ‘If you win the majority, congratulations,’” Biden recalled Thursday.

Republicans are on pace to win at least 210 seats so far, compared to Democrats’ 192. 218 seats are required for a majority.

Biden hailed Democrats’ performance in his news conference, saying they bucked history in staving off even deeper losses typical for incumbent presidents’ parties in off-year elections.

The Senate also remains too close to call. Democrats would retain control if they hold their seats in Nevada and Arizona, where votes are still being counted. A race in Georgia is headed for a runoff. Biden pledged Thursday to do whatever he can to support Democrat Raphael Warnock in that contest.

