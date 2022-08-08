Biden Says Democrats’ Legislation Will Help in Midterms

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden predicted the tax, health and climate bill the Senate passed last weekend will boost Democrats in the November midterm elections.

“Do I expect it to help? Yes, I do. It’s going to immediately help,” Biden told reporters Monday in Dover, Delaware before traveling to Kentucky to tour flood damage.

The president pointed to provisions like a $2,000 cap for seniors on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs and a “whole range” of other kitchen table issues.

“Now some of it’s not going to kick in for a little bit, but it’s all good,” Biden said.

