1h ago
Biden Says Democrats’ Legislation Will Help in Midterms
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden predicted the tax, health and climate bill the Senate passed last weekend will boost Democrats in the November midterm elections.
“Do I expect it to help? Yes, I do. It’s going to immediately help,” Biden told reporters Monday in Dover, Delaware before traveling to Kentucky to tour flood damage.
The president pointed to provisions like a $2,000 cap for seniors on out-of-pocket prescription drug costs and a “whole range” of other kitchen table issues.
“Now some of it’s not going to kick in for a little bit, but it’s all good,” Biden said.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Larry Berman: It's a bear market, is it time to sell high?
-
2:06
Amazon to buy Roomba-maker IRobot for US$1.65B
-
10:18
BCE CEO sees Q3 boost from Rogers customers jumping ship
-
2:49
Were you affected by recent job cuts in the tech sector? We want to hear from you
-
6:07
'Wait and see': Toronto, Vancouver home sales plummet as buyers hang around
-
4:45
$40M Quebec mansion hits market as luxury home sales brush off higher rates