(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said that easing coronavirus mask requirements was “probably premature, but it’s a tough call” while acknowledging that the pandemic has had “a profound impact on the psyche of the American people.”

“It’s worrisome to people. They’re trying to figure out,” Biden said in an interview with NBC News broadcast Thursday night.

“But what I’ve tried to do, I’ve tried to make sure we have all the vaccines needed, all the boosters needed, all the masks needed, all the protection that’s needed.”

The Biden administration is facing growing pressure to ease Covid-19 restrictions as a number of Democratic-led states have dropped mask mandates. Those decisions have boxed in the president, who has promised to follow the advice of federal health officials that still recommend almost all Americans wear masks in most indoor settings.

At the same time, protests against vaccine and mask rules in Canada have spread, and blockades of border crossings could imperil the Canadian economy. Conservatives in the U.S. have applauded the protesters.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul lifted her state’s mandate that masks should be worn in businesses that do not check Covid-19 vaccination status, but kept the requirement for schools. California and Illinois this week made similar announcements. Connecticut, New Jersey and Delaware have also announced plans to end mask mandates in schools. All have Democratic governors.

“It’s hard to say whether they are wrong,” Biden said of the governors. “The science is saying now that masks work, masks make a difference and there’s a relationship.”

The president’s approval ratings have fallen as the public has grown weary of the pandemic and its related restrictions, especially as cases of the omicron variant have begun to fall. In a CNN poll released Thursday, 58% of Americans disapproved of Biden’s job performance. Only a quarter said they had a lot of confidence in his ability to lead the country out of the pandemic.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.