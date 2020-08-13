Biden Says Election Day Should Be a Holiday: Campaign Update

(Bloomberg) -- Democratic nominee Joe Biden called for making Election Day a federal holiday. President Donald Trump can accept the GOP nomination from his lawn. And infectious disease experts have a long list of recommendations for in-person voting.

There are 82 days until the election.

Other Developments:

Kamala Harris Inherits a Crucial Job: Inspire Black Voters in Key States

Trump Campaign Offers Contradictory Attacks on Harris

Trump Campaign Spending Big on Late Night: 2020 Ad Wars

Trump, Pelosi Make Opposing Economic Bets in Stimulus Standoff

Biden Says Election Day Should Be a Holiday

Biden said Wednesday that Election Day should be a federal holiday, joining a growing movement among Democrats on an idea they believe would boost voter turnout.

During his first event with running mate Kamala Harris in Delaware, Biden listed two top goals to encourage voting participation.

“We’re going to make sure that Election Day is a national holiday, number one,” he said. “Number two, that you’re automatically registered to vote when you turn 18.”

Election Day is already a holiday in a handful of states, including Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, New York, and most recently, Virginia, which included the measure in a voting-rights bill this year. And a sweeping anti-corruption bill passed by House Democrats last year would have made it a holiday for federal workers.

Biden’s former boss, Barack Obama, also called for an Election Day holiday in his eulogy for Representative John Lewis last month.

A Pew Research Center poll in 2018 found nearly two-thirds of Americans backed the idea, including solid majorities of Republicans and Democrats, but it’s unclear how much it would boost turnout. One large-scale study found little difference in voter turnout in countries that moved their elections to the weekend.

Trump Can Deliver Nomination Speech From White House, Opinion Says

The president can now officially join the millions of Americans working from home and accept the Republican nomination at the White House.

After planning to give his acceptance speech in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida, the president can now officially deliver his remakrs a few hundred feet from the Oval Office.

An advisory opinion sent to a House committee Wednesday said that the president and Republican National Convention planners are not legally barred from holding his nationally televised nomination acceptance speech from the White House lawn or executive residence.

Democrats had questioned whether giving the speech from there, as Trump has suggested in recent days, would violate the Hatch Act, a 1939 law that bars federal workers from conducting any political activities during working hours, while in a government building or while wearing a government uniform.

But the opinion from Erica Hamrick, the deputy chief of the Hatch Act Unit at the Office of Special Counsel, notes that the law does not cover the president and vice president.

“Accordingly, the Hatch Act does not prohibit President Trump from delivering his RNC acceptance speech on White House grounds,” it reads.

The opinion clears the way for Trump to break another political norm by using the White House as a backdrop to a major campaign moment. But Trump has also floated the idea of giving the speech at a Civil War battlefield in Gettysburg.

Infectious Disease Experts Release 50-Point List for Safe Polling Places

The Infectious Diseases Society of America and the Brennan Center for Justice have released a 50-point list of guidelines for keeping polling places safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The guidelines include some measures already being taken, such as moving polling places from senior centers and retirement homes and spacing voters six feet apart.

But they also include some less obvious tips, such as having separate entrances and exits; giving voters disposable pens, Q-Tips or finger covers to reduce the number of surfaces they touch; and setting up mobile hand-washing stations.

“Procedures should be established to ensure that hand sanitizer use does not jam ballot scanners,” one guideline states.

The guidelines come amid a debate in Congress over how much help states need to manage elections in a pandemic. A Democratic stimulus bill that passed the House included an additional $3.6 billion for election security, but Senate Republicans have said the money is not necessary.

Coming Up:

Vice President Mike Pence travels to Iowa for the state Republican dinner and other events.

Biden and Harris will receive a briefing in Wilmington, Delaware, on the coronavirus pandemic from public health experts.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.