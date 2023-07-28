(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden called on Republicans to break with Alabama GOP US Senator Tommy Tuberville over his blockade of military promotions, casting the protest over the Pentagon’s abortion policies in stark terms as eroding the readiness of the armed forces.

“The Republican Party used to always support the military, but today they’re undermining the military,” Biden said Thursday in an address at the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives Building.

“It’s time for the senator from Alabama to let these generals and admirals fully serve their country, and service members care for themselves and their families,” Biden added. “I urge Senate Republicans to do what they know is right, keep our country safe.”

Thursday’s event was held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of then-President Harry Truman signing an executive order in 1948 desegregating the military, but Biden used the occasion to pressure Republicans and in particular Tuberville to lift the hold.

“Right now, tens of thousands of America’s daughters and sons are deployed around the world tonight, keeping us safe from immense national security challenges. The senior senator is not,” Biden added.

Since February, Tuberville has blocked military promotions and confirmations over a policy that allows military personnel seeking an abortion to take leave and receive travel allowances.

The Marine Corps is functioning with an acting commandant for the first time in more than 100 years and the blockade has kept about 31% of the high-ranking officer corps from moving up.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a Pentagon news conference earlier this month characterized Tuberville’s move as a boon to US adversaries.

“I would ask Senator Tuberville to lift his hold,” Austin said at the time. “I would imagine our adversaries would look at something like this and be pretty happy that we create this kind of turbulence within our force.”

Earlier: Hold on US Military Promotions Pleases Adversaries, Austin Says

Tuberville has defended his stance, accusing Biden of trying to impose abortion policies on the military.

“I didn’t start this,” Tuberville said in a tweet on July 17, saying Biden “injected politics into our military and imposed taxpayer funding of abortion that nobody voted for. I am trying to get politics OUT of the military.”

Biden also singled out Republican US Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri for claiming Democratic policies are weakening the readiness of the US military.

“Frankly, they have no idea what in God’s name they are talking about,” said Biden. “We have and always will have the strongest, toughest fighting force in the history of the world.”

At the event, Biden also paid tribute to Truman for desegregating the armed forces in the face of opposition.

“When the time came, Harry Truman did a very American thing. He rose to the occasion and he chose to do right,” said Biden.

The event comes amid a backdrop of controversy over the teaching of Black history that has injected race into the 2024 presidential campaign. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have rebuked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential contender, for defending his state’s new educational curriculum that says formerly enslaved Black Americans gained beneficial life skills from chattel slavery.

Read more: Biden Criticizes Those Who ‘Bury History’ in Rebuke to DeSantis

Biden’s address Thursday also offered a rallying cry to Black voters, a crucial part of his winning 2020 electoral coalition. Biden has sought to shore up his ties with Black voters, arguing that the gains made under his administration are threatened if he loses his reelection bid.

Biden carried 92% of the Black vote in 2020, but a July 18 The Economist/YouGov poll found his approval rating among those voters at just 64%, dragged down by frustration over the administration’s progress on issues including voting rights and police reform.

“History requires us to acknowledge that we’ve never fully lived up to the promise of America captured in the essence of this document. But our aspiration to be a more perfect union ensures that we never fully walked away from it either,” he added.

--With assistance from Justin Sink.

