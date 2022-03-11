(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said the U.S. will defend “every inch” of NATO territory, even if it means World War III -- but not Ukraine, which is why the U.S. won’t establish a no-fly zone.

“As we provide this support to Ukraine, we’re going to continue to stand together with our allies in Europe and send an unmistakable message: that we will defend every inch of NATO territory,” Biden said in Philadelphia on Friday during a speech to Democrats. “If they move once -- granted, if we respond, it is World War III, but we have a sacred obligation on NATO territory.”

But he again said the U.S. won’t fight Russia in Ukraine, including by establishing a no-fly zone. “We will not fight the third World War in Ukraine,” he said.

He rebuked calls for the U.S. to consider an effort to close the skies over Ukraine, which American military commanders have said would require shooting down Russian planes in the airspace.

“Don’t kid yourself: No matter what you all say, that’s called World War III, OK?” Biden said.

