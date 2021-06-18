Biden Says He Doubts U.S. Bishops Will Deny Him Communion

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he doesn’t believe U.S. Catholic bishops will adopt a policy denying him communion.

“That’s a private matter and I don’t think that’s going to happen,” Biden told reporters Friday at the White House.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops voted Friday at their annual spring meeting to create guidelines on communion, which could lead to U.S. politicians who support abortion rights being denied the sacrament, the Washington Post reported.

The Vatican has cautioned American bishops against the move, the New York Times reported. Pope Francis preached earlier this month that communion “is not the reward of saints, but the bread of sinners,” according to the Times.

The Post reported that the issue is dividing U.S. bishops, though they voted overwhelmingly on Friday to create a document on the meaning of the Eucharist, 168-55 with six abstentions.

