(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said that Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. agreed to sell more doses of their coronavirus vaccine to the U.S. faster than planned after he invoked federal law that could force their production.

The government announced last week that the two companies would deliver 300 million doses of each of their vaccines to the U.S. by the end of July, enough to inoculate all American adults.

“We got them to move up time because we used the National Defense Act to be able to help the manufacturing piece of it, to get more equipment,” Biden said at a CNN town hall event in Milwaukee on Tuesday night. He appeared to be referring to the Defense Production Act, a law that allows the government to nationalize commercial production in emergencies.

The White House announced earlier Tuesday that vaccine shipments to states would rise next week to 13.5 million, from 11 million, while shipments going to pharmacies would double to two million next week.

However, White House officials warned governors during a call on Tuesday that inclement weather could slow deliveries over the next few days.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.