(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he’ll survey tornado damage in Kentucky on Wednesday, after a swarm of twisters swept through the state last week killing dozens.

“This is a narrow path and the devastation is just stunning,” Biden told reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, showing them maps of the damage after a briefing from federal emergency and homeland security officials.

He declined to pin the blame on climate change, pointing also to the weather pattern in the Pacific Ocean. “We can’t say with absolute certainty it was because of climate change,” he said.

Biden on Sunday declared a major federal disaster in Kentucky as state and local officials continued to assess damage from the storms. The move will unlock federal aid for temporary housing, home repairs, and loans to help those with uninsured property losses. The president said he hasn’t yet decided where to visit because “I don’t want to be in the way.”

Kentucky Govenor Andy Beshear said that at least 64 people died from the tornadoes and as many as 100 people remained unaccounted for. The governor said it could take days for search and rescue teams to finish operations and fully know the extent of the death toll, and that cleanup could take years.

Biden spoke to Beshear multiple times over the weekend, and also spoke with the leaders of Illinois, Arkanasas, Missouri, and Tennessee.

The federal government previously announced it was opening shelters across the state and would be dispatching 30,000 meals and 12,000 gallons of water to those in need.

