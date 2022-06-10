Biden Says He Owns Two Shotguns, Arguing For Gun Restrictions

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said that he owns firearms, rebuffing critics of his push to pass new gun-safety laws in the wake of a Texas elementary school massacre and a racist attack in Buffalo, New York.

“I’m a gun owner. I own two shotguns,” Biden told donors at a Democratic Party fundraiser in Los Angeles on Friday. “The point I’m making is the Second Amendment is not absolute.”

The House this week passed sweeping legislation that barred the sale of semiautomatic weapons to people under age 21 as well as a ban on large-capacity magazines, in addition to another measure that would allow guns to be temporarily taken away from people deemed to be dangerous.

Both bills face an uphill climb in the Senate, which is evenly divided on party lines.

The president ridiculed Republican proposals to arm teachers or other school personnel.

“The idea we’re going to provide -- the way to deal with gun safety is to provide teachers with guns in classrooms?” he said at the fundraiser, hosted by billionaire producer and investor Haim Saban. “There’s a reason why the military takes so long to train somebody. It’s not easy to pick up a rifle or a gun and blow somebody’s brains out.”

As vice president, Biden said during a 2013 push for gun-safety measures gun that he owned a 20-gauge shotgun and a 12-gauge shotgun, according to ABC News.

