Biden Says He Plans to Run for Re-Election in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he plans to run for re-election in 2024, resolving for now uncertainty about his future political intentions.

“Yes, my plan is to run for re-election,” Biden, 78, said at his first formal news conference on Thursday. “That’s my expectation.”

He added that he expects Vice President Kamala Harris to remain on his ticket, but scoffed at a question about whether he expects former President Donald Trump to be his opponent.

“I have no idea if there will be a Republican party,” he said.

He emphasized that he only expects to run again, and had not made a final decision, saying he couldn’t plan “three-and-a-half years ahead for certain.”

