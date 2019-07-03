(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden raised $21.5 million in the two months since entering the Democratic presidential race, outpacing the other candidates in daily contributions, his campaign said in an email to supporters.

The total puts the former vice president’s campaign just behind the $24.8 million raised in the second quarter by Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who’s been in second place behind Biden in most polls, announced Tuesday that he’d raised $18 million in the same period.

Biden, who announced his candidacy on April 25, has 256,000 donors and received 436,000 contributions from them, according to the campaign, with an average donation of $49.

Biden has held a steady stream of high-dollar fundraisers to fund his campaign.

