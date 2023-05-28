Biden Says He’s Confident That Debt Bill Will Reach His Desk

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said that he was confident that legislation based on the tentative deal that he reached with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Saturday to avert a historic US default will reach his desk.

The president said he doesn’t foresee any sticking points that could potentially derail the agreement as he returned to the White House on Sunday.

Earlier Sunday morning, McCarthy defended the deal calling it a “step in the right direction” and predicted that he’ll be able to get a majority of Republicans to support it.

The two sealed the agreement over a 90-minute phone call Saturday.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.