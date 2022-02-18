(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said he’s convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to attack Ukraine and that an invasion -- including a strike on Kyiv -- could come within days.

Biden cited “significant” U.S intelligence capability in support of his assertions, though he did not elaborate. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied it plans to invade Ukraine, while massing more than 150,000 troops on the country’s borders, according to the U.S., and demanding concessions from Washington and NATO.

“We’re calling out Russia’s plans loudly, repeatedly, not because we want a conflict but because we’re doing everything in our power to remove any reason that Russia may give to justify invading Ukraine and prevent them from moving,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday.

Biden also said that claims by Russia and its separatist allies in eastern Ukraine that the Kyiv government has provoked fresh violence in the region aren’t plausible.

“There’s simply no evidence for these assertions and it defies basic logic,” he said. He repeated his own assertion that the Kremlin is trying to stage a “false flag” operation to create a fake pretense for its invasion.

Tensions between Russia and the West have spiked over Moscow’s military buildup. U.S. officials this week accused the Kremlin of lying about withdrawing troops, saying Russia instead added troops this week, joining a force that includes tanks, artillery, aircraft and other equipment.

Russia told the U.S. again this week it has no plans to attack, and its officials have repeatedly dismissed U.S. warnings about a possible invasion as “hysteria” and propaganda.

Stocks fell in regular trading before Biden spoke, while bonds climbed to cap a jittery week. In extended trading, an exchange-traded fund tracking the S&P 500 reversed an earlier gain and fell as much as 0.2% after Biden’s remarks. Treasury 10-year yields approached 1.9%.

A Russian incursion would pose a new challenge to Biden, whose approval ratings have slumped over inflation and the pandemic. His domestic agenda is stalled in Congress.

Biden has been unable to persuade Putin to stand down. After U.S. officials warned of a manufactured pretext for an invasion by Russia, shelling between Russia-backed separatists and government forces ramped up in the eastern part of Ukraine and separatist leaders said they instructed civilians in the area to leave for Russia.

“Throughout these tense moments the Ukrainian forces have shown great judgment, and I might add, restraint,” Biden said. “They refused to allow the Russians to bait them into war.”

Biden spoke with transatlantic leaders on Friday as part of their ongoing effort to deter a Russian invasion. Vice President Kamala Harris met Friday with the heads of NATO and Baltic nations at the Munich Security Conference. She said the U.S. and its allies hope Russia de-escalates, but are ready to impose harsh sanctions in the event of an attack.

The Kremlin has continued to send mixed signals about its intentions. The Russian government this week announced nuclear drills in a display of its military might. Putin said Friday he would not shy away from defending Russia’s interests against perceived Western threats, and accused the U.S. of ignoring his demand to block Ukraine from ever joining NATO.

Putin said he is not opposed to further talks with the U.S. over security proposals that could head off a military conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed to meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken next week in Europe.

