(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said his administration is working with Mexico to accept more of the thousands of migrant families crossing the U.S. border, and is optimistic that negotiators are making progress.

“We’re in negotiations with the president of Mexico. I think we’re going to see that change,” Biden said Thursday during his first formal news conference at the White House. “They should all be going back.”

A surge in undocumented migrants -- including thousands of unaccompanied minors -- has created a dilemma for Biden, who is caught between his campaign promise to create a more humane immigration system and mounting pressure from Republicans and some Democrats to do more to deter them.

Images of children and teens in crowded facilities near the border have garnered national attention, complicating the debate over Biden’s proposal to overhaul immigration policies and offer a path to citizenship to millions living illegally in the U.S. Officials from border states have said the situation threatens to become a full-blown humanitarian crisis.

Biden rejected the proposition that his administration is perceived by migrants as more welcoming than former President Donald Trump’s government. But he said he would not leave unaccompanied children on their own at the border.

“The idea that I’m going to say -- which I would never do -- that an unaccompanied child comes to the border is going to sit there and starve -- I’m not going to do it,” Biden said.

Biden on Wednesday put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of the U.S. response, saying the surge began during his predecessor’s term “but it is our responsibility.” The president has said he would travel to the border to witness the situation for himself, but he has not announced a date.

The White House sent southwest-border coordinator Roberta Jacobson and other top aides to Mexico and Guatemala this week for high-level talks to stop unauthorized migrants before they reach the border.

Biden also summoned Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to a Wednesday meeting on the issue. The health department is responsible for sheltering unaccompanied minors. White House officials and a group of lawmakers also toured a temporary shelter in Carrizo Springs, Texas, to get a first-hand look at the conditions there.

Lawmakers in both political parties have urged Biden to step up his efforts. Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn and Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema wrote a joint letter to the president this week saying he should take “immediate action” to ensure there is enough space in facilities to house migrants and improve the asylum process.

Conservatives have blamed the surge on Biden’s welcoming rhetoric and efforts to roll back former President Donald Trump’s hard-line policies. The White House has pointed to struggling economies and unsafe conditions in Central America as the root causes of migration, while blaming Trump’s efforts to dismantle the U.S. asylum system for making the situation worse.

The Biden administration is still turning away most migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border under an authority known as Title 42, a public-health measure Trump invoked citing the need to stop the spread of coronavirus.

But unlike Trump, Biden has decided to stop using emergency pandemic powers to expel unaccompanied minors saying the practice was inhumane. Under U.S. law, people under age 18 are supposed to be transferred into the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services within 72 hours of being apprehended. HHS then holds the them in shelters until they can be reunited with family or sponsors.

There are roughly than 10,500 minors in HHS custody, according to agency records, straining shelter space that is already in shorter supply due to pandemic-related distancing requirements. That has left roughly 5,000 in Customs and Border Protections facilities that are unfit for children, often for longer than 72 hours.

The U.S. has aired thousands of ads on radio stations and digital platforms in Latin America discouraging migrants from coming to the U.S., White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said this week.

The administration has also rushed to create more space for the minors, including the convention center in Dallas, where roughly 1,500 migrant teens are being housed. In addition, HHS has requested to use Fort Bliss and Joint Base San Antonio in Texas for migrant minors, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.