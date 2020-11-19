(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday he has chosen a Treasury secretary, promising an announcement either next week or the week after.

“You’ll soon hear my choice for Treasury,” Biden said at a press conference in Wilmington, Delaware. “I’ve made that decision, we’ve made that decision, and you’ll hear that either just before or just after Thanksgiving.”

Biden added, “You’ll find it is someone who I think is, will be accepted by all elements of the Democratic Party, from the progressive to the moderate coalitions.”

Biden is said to have been considering current Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard, who has previously served in a top political post at the Treasury Department during the Obama administration. He is also said to have considered former Fed governor Roger Ferguson, and former Fed Chair Janet Yellen.

