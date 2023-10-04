(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he’s planning a “major speech” on the need for additional aid for Ukraine, adding that he fears disarray in the US House is threatening further funding.

“It does worry me,” Biden told reporters Wednesday when asked about the impact of the removal of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on the prospects of more funding from Congress . “But I know there are a majority of members of the House and Senate and both parties who have said that they support funding Ukraine.”

Biden said he believed there was “another means by which we may be able to find funding,” but declined to elaborate.

Earlier: Ukraine Aid Imperiled in Aftermath of McCarthy Ouster as Speaker

“I think that it’s clear to the vast majority of the foreign policy community and both left and right that this has been a valuable exercise for the United States of America to increase the support we have around the world,” he added.

The issue of security assistance has become a central worry in Washington after House Republicans only approved a stopgap spending bill to keep the government open fir 45 days past Oct. 1 when additional funding for Ukraine was removed.

In his remarks, Biden said that he had reached two handshake agreements with McCarthy during his tenure — implying some sort of pact on Ukraine in addition to the overall spending agreement the pair struck to avoid the debt ceiling crisis.

But McCarthy has denied the existence of a deal for additional funding — indicating instead he may have agreed to give the administration additional authority to move existing appropriations around to assist Ukraine. White House officials have repeatedly declined to elaborate on what Biden was referring to, and McCarthy’s ouster has thrown any backroom agreement into doubt.

While the White House has said they are confident that House Republicans will eventually support additional assistance, one declared candidate to replace McCarthy — Ohio Representative Jim Jordan — told reporters Wednesday he was opposed to doing so, and would prioritize domestic issues.

