(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he was proud of his son Hunter, who is entering into a deal with federal prosecutors on tax and firearms-related charges.

“I’m very proud of my son,” Biden said in California on Tuesday in response to a shouted question from reporters during a roundtable on artificial intelligence.

Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax crimes and enter an agreement with prosecutors to potentially avoid a charge for possessing a gun while addicted to an illegal drug, according to the US attorney’s office in Delaware.

“The president and first lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life,” White House spokesman Ian Sams said in a statement earlier Tuesday.

The White House pointed to an earlier statement on the case, noting that President Biden hasn’t been involved at all or discussed it with Attorney General Merrick Garland or the Justice Department.

