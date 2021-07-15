Biden Says He Sent Marines to Fortify U.S. Embassy in Haiti

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he sent U.S. Marines to fortify the U.S. Embassy in Haiti after the assassination of that country’s president, but that he does not anticipate a broader deployment of American troops in the Caribbean nation.

He said at a news conference Thursday that the Marines were dispatched to the embassy to make sure it remains secure. But he said deploying U.S. forces into Haiti itself “is not on the agenda right now”.

Some Haitian government officials have called for the U.S. to send troops to help stabilize the country after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

