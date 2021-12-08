Biden Says He Was Clear Putin Would Pay for a Ukraine Invasion

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that there would be “severe consequences” if he invaded Ukraine, including U.S. reinforcement of NATO countries.

“Economic consequences like none he’s ever seen or ever have been seen in terms of being imposed,” Biden said. “We would probably also be required to reinforce our, our presence in NATO countries to reassure those particularly in the eastern front.”

Biden said he also made clear “that we will provide defensive capability to the Ukrainians as well.”

Biden said that he hopes by Friday to announce meetings with Russia and “at least four of our major NATO allies” to discuss Putin’s concerns about the alliance “writ large and whether or not we can work out any accommodation as it relates to bringing down the temperature along the eastern front.”

Putin told reporters in Sochi on Wednesday that the talks were “very open, substantive and constructive.” Russia is concerned about the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO and “we proceed from the assumption that our concerns will be heard, at least this time,” he said, adding that the two sides agreed to set up a body to examine the issue in detail and that Russia would submit its proposals within a week.

Biden said that he was “very straightforward” in a two-hour video conference call with Putin on Tuesday, with no “minced words.”

“I am absolutely confident that he got the message,” Biden told reporters as he departed the White House on Wednesday for a trip to Kansas City, Missouri.

Biden said he also told Putin that U.S. troops would not engage Russian forces in Ukraine “unilaterally” because the country isn’t part of NATO. That’s “not on the table,” he said.

Some Republicans have argued for a more robust response to the threatened Russian invasion of Ukraine, including supplying Kiev with more weaponry or even holding out the possibility of American air support for the country’s military.

Russia has deployed more than 100,000 troops on its borders with Ukraine, as well as tanks, artillery and other heavy equipment. U.S. intelligence suggests the Kremlin has prepared a plan for an offensive against Ukraine beginning as soon as early 2022 with as many as 175,000 personnel.

The Russian president has called Ukraine’s accession to NATO, or the Western deployment of offensive weaponry in the country, “red lines” and has demanded binding security guarantees from the U.S. and its allies.

But Russian officials have repeatedly denied that they’re preparing for war.

The U.S. is weighing a package of sanctions in the event of a Russian invasion that would target the country’s biggest banks and its ability to convert rubles into dollars, euros or British pounds, according to people familiar with the matter. The sanctions may also restrict investors from buying Russian debt on the secondary market, they said.

(Updates with additional remarks beginning in second paragraph)

