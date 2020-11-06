(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden said late Friday he was certain he would win the presidency as his lead widened in several key battleground states. The final outcome remained stalled by the painstaking work of counting ballots.

“The numbers tell us a clear and convincing story: We are going to win this race,” Biden said in Wilmington, Delaware.

Citing his leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, Biden said, “What’s becoming clear each hour is that a record number of Americans chose change over more of the same.”

The former vice president has made brief remarks each night as he awaits the results of the election held Tuesday. His lead in Pennsylvania, where a victory would push him past the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win, widened incrementally all day Friday to sit at nearly 29,000 votes, according to the Associated Press. But the margin was still less than a percentage point and too close to call.

He claimed his share of the popular vote as well as the Electoral College gave him a mandate to address the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and climate change.

