Biden Says He Would Be ‘Fortunate’ With Trump Rematch in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he would be “fortunate” to face his predecessor Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, a rematch of the bitterly fought 2020 presidential race that’s still reverberating nearly two years later.

After an emergency NATO meeting in Brussels to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Biden was asked whether he was concerned that his foreign doctrine could potentially be undone should Trump, or a similarly minded candidate, make another White House bid in 2024 and win. Trump has increasingly teased a potential 2024 campaign run.

“I don’t criticize anybody for asking that question, but the next election, I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me,” Biden said.

He said his immediate electoral focus is on the upcoming 2022 congressional midterms, where Democrats face steep odds in retaining their razor thin majority.

