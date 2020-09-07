(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said would heed the advice of scientists about whether to get a coronavirus vaccine if one were to become available before November’s presidential election.

“I’d want to see what the scientists said,” he told reporters Monday outside a supporter’s home in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Asked if he would trust Anthony Fauci and the Food and Drug Administration, Biden redirected, saying he’d “want full transparency on a vaccine.”

Biden has previously expressed concern about President Donald Trump and political appointees pushing for the premature approval of a vaccine in hopes of boosting his re-election chances. “He’s undermining public confidence,” Biden said of Trump.

Trump fired back at a White House news conference on Monday.

Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, “should immediately apologize for the reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric that they’re talking right now, talking about endangering lives and it undermines science.”

Biden said he worries Trump’s behavior will damage public confidence if there’s an effective vaccine. “One of the problems with the way he’s playing with politics is he’s said so many things that aren’t true I’m worried if we do have a really good vaccine, people are going to be reluctant to take it,” he said.

Biden also said he’d want an effective vaccine no matter the electoral consequences. “If I could get a vaccine tomorrow I’d do it,” he said. If it cost me the election I’d do it. We need a vaccine and we need it now.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.