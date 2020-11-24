(Bloomberg) -- President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that his staff had spoken to Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, one day after President Donald Trump’s administration agreed to participate in the presidential transition.

Biden said he had not spoken to Fauci himself yet, but he has widely praised Fauci’s efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus around the country. The incoming president had urged more cooperation amid spiking cases.

“I haven’t had a chance to speak to Dr. Fauci,” he said, adding “he’s been very, very helpful.”

Biden said he would agree to meet with Trump, if invited. A meeting between the president and his successor is a traditional part of the transition, but is complicated by Trump’s refusal to concede. Coronavirus precautions would also be necessary.

Biden also said the White House told his team that he would begin receiving the presidential daily intelligence brief, though he hasn’t had one yet.

“They’ve been very forthcoming, offering all access, and so we’re going to be starting those on a regular basis,” he said.

