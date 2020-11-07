WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - NOVEMBER 06: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden addresses the nation at the Chase Center November 06, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. The winner of the 2020 presidential election has yet to be declared, as vote counting continues in the key states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, and North Carolina. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden said in a tweet that he’s honored to be chosen to lead the U.S.
Biden tweeted for the first time after he was projected to win the presidency.
