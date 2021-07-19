(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he believes the surge in U.S. inflation is temporary and that he has told Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that he respects the central bank’s independence.

Biden said Monday at the White House that recent price increases are “temporary” but that the Fed “should take whatever steps it deems necessary to support a strong, durable economic recovery.”

Biden’s comments come as Republicans attack his economic agenda, arguing that increasing government spending will cause inflation to spiral out of control. The U.S. saw the largest surge in price increases in more than 12 years last month, with consumer prices rising 5.4% compared to one year ago.

The House Republicans’ campaign arm targeted vulnerable Democrats with online ads around the July 4 holiday decrying price increases for “burgers, buns, propane, gas.”

Biden’s speech also comes at a critical juncture for his $4 trillion economic plan. The bipartisan group authoring a $579 billion infrastructure package is rushing to complete its work before an expected test vote on Wednesday. The deadline is also intended to force Democrats to rally around the $3.5 trillion budget blueprint that contains many of the president’s social spending priorities.

Meanwhile, the administration is concerned that stalled vaccination rates in the U.S. could allow variant strains of the coronavirus to spread and hinder the nation’s economic recovery.

