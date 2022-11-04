Biden Says Iran Will Be ‘Free’ in Aside at Campaign Rally

(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden said that Iran would soon be “free” in a brief aside at a campaign rally, prompting a scornful reply by his Iranian counterpart.

Attendees held up “free Iran” images on Thursday as Biden was discussing his administration’s efforts to improve veterans’ care, including legislation to expand treatment of respiratory problems and cancer for people who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Biden paused and appeared to respond to the attendees.

“Don’t worry, we’re going to free Iran. They’re going to free themselves pretty soon,” he said in San Diego, drawing cheers from the crowd. California has a large Iranian-American community.

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi responded in a speech on Friday marking the 1979 takeover of the US embassy in Tehran by supporters of the Islamic revolution.

“Mr. President, Iran was freed 43 years ago,” he said. “Iran is determined not to fall into your captivity, and will never become your cash cow.” Raisi said the comment was possibly “absent-mindedness” by the president.

Protests have gripped Iran for more than a month since a woman, Mahsa Amini, died in police custody. Additional protesters have been killed by Iranian police in the government’s crackdown, inflaming the unrest.

The president was showing support for the protests as he has done since they started, according to a National Security Council spokesperson. The administration will continue to seek ways to hold Tehran accountable for its treatment of its citizens, the spokesperson added.

Still, Biden’s remarks undercut the carefully constructed US approach to the protests. Administration officials have voiced support for the protesters’ aims, while seeking to avoid the impression that the US is somehow steering them, as Iran’s leaders have claimed.

Ties between Tehran and Washington were already souring as talks on a new nuclear deal stalled and the US pledges sanctions for Iran’s sale of drones to Russia for use in its invasion of Ukraine.

Amini, 22, died on Sept. 16 after she fell into a coma. Iran’s so-called morality police had arrested her for allegedly flouting Islamic dress codes while on a trip to Tehran with her family, sparking one of the fiercest public rebukes of the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.

The US has ceased negotiations with Iran’s government on resuming an agreement to curb the country’s nuclear weapons program because of the protests and has accused Tehran of supplying Russia with weaponry for its Ukraine invasion.

(Updates with administration response in seventh paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.