(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said in an interview with an Israeli TV station that an elite Iranian military unit would remain designated a terrorist group by the US, even if that means he can’t secure a return to the multinational deal intended to restrain Iran’s nuclear program.

Biden answered “yes” after he was asked in the interview with Channel 12 news whether he was committed to keeping the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corp on the US list of foreign terrorist organizations. Iran has demanded that the designation be lifted, as talks on the nuclear agreement remain stalled.

But Biden said he would also continue to pursue a return to the nuclear accord with Iran, despite opposition by Israel’s government.

“The only thing worse than the Iran that exists now is an Iran with nuclear weapons,” Biden said. “And if we can return to a deal and hold them tight -- I think it was a gigantic mistake for the last president to get out of the deal. They’re closer to a nuclear weapon now than they were before.”

Former President Donald Trump scrapped President Barack Obama’s nuclear agreement with Iran, which he said didn’t sufficiently curb the Islamic Republic’s military activities. Tehran backs a number of governments and militant groups in the region hostile to Israel, including Hezbollah and Syria’s government.

