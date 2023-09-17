Biden Says ‘Lots of Luck’ to Republicans Looking to Impeach Him

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden derided the House’s impeachment probe against him, responding with sarcasm when asked about the inquiry launched by Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week.

“Lots of luck,” Biden said Sunday at the White House in response to a reporter’s question.

McCarthy initiated the probe saying Republicans have uncovered “serious and credible” allegations into the president. The formal inquiry is expected to focus on seeking to implicate the president in his son Hunter Biden’s overseas business affairs, though the full scope of the investigation isn’t clear.

Biden has denied GOP allegations, saying in August that he “never talked business” with his son’s business associates. Last week, he scoffed at the move propelled by hard-line Republicans, saying that “best I can tell, they want to impeach me because they want to shut down the government.”

McCarthy has toed the line trying to please far-right conservatives who have threatened to remove him as speaker if their demands aren’t met. The House ha passed only one of 12 bills that are typically used to fund the government, raising a serious possibility of a partial federal government shutdown after the fiscal ends on Sept. 30.

