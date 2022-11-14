(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said voters delivered a strong rebuke in last week’s midterms to Republicans who claimed falsely that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

“There was a strong rejection of election deniers at every level,” Biden said Monday after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

He added, “There was a strong rejection of political violence” and “an emphatic statement that, in America, the will of the people prevails.”

Biden earlier said he was entering the meeting “stronger” thanks to Democrats’ better-than-expected performance in midterm elections in which they held control of the Senate. While Republicans remain favored to take a House majority, they flipped far fewer seats than expected and are unlikely to hold more than a razor-thin advantage.

“I think we’re going to get very close in the House, but I don’t think we’re going to make it,” Biden said Monday, referring to Democrats’ chances for keeping their House majority.

The president conceded that there would likely not be enough support in the new Congress for enshrining abortion protections into federal law.

“I don’t think there’s enough votes to codify unless something happens unusual in the House,” he said.

Before the election, Biden pledged to codify the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling --which the Supreme Court overturned in June -- with his first bill in a new Congress, should Democrats win enough seats.

Read more: Biden Vows to Enshrine Roe With First Bill in New Congress

The midterm results have led some high-profile Republicans to openly criticize former President Donald Trump, saying his efforts to elevate candidates who, like him, denied the results of the 2020 election or had achieved celebrity outside politics ultimately undermined the party’s prospects.

Regardless, Trump is expected to launch his presidential bid as soon as Tuesday night, inviting reporters to an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

In recent days, Trump has issued statements insulting potential Republican challengers, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. He’s also criticized News Corp. after some of the conservative media conglomerate’s highest profile outlets praised DeSantis for his decisive re-election victory, in what many interpreted as a bid by founder Rupert Murdoch to sideline the former president.

Biden has previously said he intends to seek re-election. Polls suggest that while American voters prefer neither Biden nor Trump to seek the presidency in 2024, both hold significant leads over any potential challengers.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.